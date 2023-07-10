July 10, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

Rameswaram fishermen to go on one day strike following arrest of 15 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy. Overnight showers in parts of north Tamil Nadu, which were experiencing warm and uncomfortable weather, brought some respite on Monday. The same weather pattern is set to continue this week with heavy rain possible in Ghat areas. An update on the southwest monsoon. Police open fire and arrest one person in connection with last night’s murder of a PMK functionary was hacked to death by gang in Chengalpattu. Chennai Corporation to develop civic infrastructure in areas such as Egmore ahead of the Asian Men’s Hockey Championship. A U.S. Naval Ship Salvor is expected at L&T Port Kattupalli for repairs. A small ceremony is happening in the presence of Consul General Judith Ravin. Pug marks of a suspected carnivore creates a scare in Periyathukurichi village in Ariyalur district. Police and Forest Dept keep a watch. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to inaugurate completed projects and participate in the convocation day of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Monday. Open end spinning mills in Tamil Nadu go on indefinite strike from today.

