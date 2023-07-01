July 01, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

A proposal to link surplus water of Irumbuliyur and Peerkankaranai lakes with the Adyar river to reduce inundation in southern areas is awaiting government approval. Starting macro drain work before ensuing monsoon is imperative to reduce waterlogging. Chennai Corporation to initiate encroachment removal drive along arterial roads in the city. Tamil Nadu is all set to focus on UWin, a one-stop end-to-end digital platform for monitoring and tracking of routine Immunisation with GOI support. After piloting in two districts, it is all set to expand. Climate action month by CAG to kickstart with a biodiversity walk at Tholkappiyar poonga. Events to be conducted in public parks to stress importance on climate change and sustainability. The GCTP has introduced new plans for free flow of pedestrians and traffic at Labour Statue junction after conducting thorough study by experts. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued a new power tariff hike order effective July 1. There is no change in tariff for the domestic consumers. The Commission has applied 2.18% tariff escalation for both energy charges and fixed charges for other categories. The common facilities in Multitenements will see an tariff increase to ₹8.15 per unit from ₹8. Prices of commercial LPG cylinders hiked. Hoteliers grumble that at a time when prices of all essential commodities are up, the OMCs should not have effected this increase.

