  1. Demand for release of water from Mettur Dam to give a couple of wettings for late samba/thaladi crops in the delta gets shriller; farmers to stage a demonstration in Nagapattinam today to press the demand.
  2. The Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to address the media on the University’s convocation
  3. Plastic shredder installed at the Aliyar checkpost on Pollachi
  4. World Wetland Day to be celebrated today in the Nilgiris
  5. Tiruchi Corporation Council meeting
  6. Tiruchi City Police to conduct road safety awareness rally and distribute recovered mobile phones to rightful owners.