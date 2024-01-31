- Demand for release of water from Mettur Dam to give a couple of wettings for late samba/thaladi crops in the delta gets shriller; farmers to stage a demonstration in Nagapattinam today to press the demand.
- The Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University to address the media on the University’s convocation
- Plastic shredder installed at the Aliyar checkpost on Pollachi
- World Wetland Day to be celebrated today in the Nilgiris
- Tiruchi Corporation Council meeting
- Tiruchi City Police to conduct road safety awareness rally and distribute recovered mobile phones to rightful owners.
