- Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) president lodged a complaint with Salem City Police against the Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel for sending a video and a message in the Periyar University official WhatsApp group abusing him.
- Speaker M. Appavu to inaugurate Porunai Literary Festival.
- Puducherry comes out with vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and condemned vehicles
- Due to construction work at the Ooty Lake, the number of wetland birds recorded there during the most recent survey has plummeted
- Restoration of heritage premises of St. Thomas Mount National Shrine to begin shortly
- Tourism Deparrment in Tiruppur constitutes Stakeholders’ Committee to implement new initiatives for development of the sector.
- Mayiladuthurai district administration makes arrangements for the second edition of Book Festival starting from February 2
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here
ADVERTISEMENT