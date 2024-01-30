January 30, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) president lodged a complaint with Salem City Police against the Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel for sending a video and a message in the Periyar University official WhatsApp group abusing him. Speaker M. Appavu to inaugurate Porunai Literary Festival. Puducherry comes out with vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and condemned vehicles Due to construction work at the Ooty Lake, the number of wetland birds recorded there during the most recent survey has plummeted Restoration of heritage premises of St. Thomas Mount National Shrine to begin shortly Tourism Deparrment in Tiruppur constitutes Stakeholders’ Committee to implement new initiatives for development of the sector. Mayiladuthurai district administration makes arrangements for the second edition of Book Festival starting from February 2

