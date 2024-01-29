- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Chidambaram today.
- Governon R.N. Ravi to visit Sittanavasal cave paintings in Pudukottai district.
- T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to take part in the 34th convocation of Alagappa University.
- Rameswaram fishermen attacked and chased by Sri Lankan navy personnel on Sunday. A follow up.
- IIT Madras frames new rules for PhD students
- Puducherry Lt Governor, CM participate in Pareeksha pe Charcha event
- Farmers of Uthukadu in Kancheepuram district have urged the district collector to desilt and deepen a channel from the uthukadu tank. They say they are unable to plant paddy crops due to lack of water at the tail end of the canal
ADVERTISEMENT