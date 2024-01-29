January 29, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Chidambaram today. Governon R.N. Ravi to visit Sittanavasal cave paintings in Pudukottai district. T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to take part in the 34th convocation of Alagappa University. Rameswaram fishermen attacked and chased by Sri Lankan navy personnel on Sunday. A follow up. IIT Madras frames new rules for PhD students Puducherry Lt Governor, CM participate in Pareeksha pe Charcha event Farmers of Uthukadu in Kancheepuram district have urged the district collector to desilt and deepen a channel from the uthukadu tank. They say they are unable to plant paddy crops due to lack of water at the tail end of the canal

