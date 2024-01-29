Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Here is a list of top news from Tamil Nadu to look out for on Monday, January 28, 2024
January 29, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST
Governor R.N. Ravi addressing the audience at Alagappa University in Karaikudi. File photo
| Photo Credit: THE HINDU
-
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Chidambaram today.
-
Governon R.N. Ravi to visit Sittanavasal cave paintings in Pudukottai district.
-
T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to take part in the 34th convocation of Alagappa University.
-
Rameswaram fishermen attacked and chased by Sri Lankan navy personnel on Sunday. A follow up.
-
IIT Madras frames new rules for PhD students
-
Puducherry Lt Governor, CM participate in Pareeksha pe Charcha event
-
Farmers of Uthukadu in Kancheepuram district have urged the district collector to desilt and deepen a channel from the uthukadu tank. They say they are unable to plant paddy crops due to lack of water at the tail end of the canal
COMMents
SHARE