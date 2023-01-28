January 28, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

In TNUHDB’s Perumbakkam settlement, where more than 20,000 families reside, the women have carried out am exercise to map the spots that are not safe due to poor lighting and other factors. They are demanding measures to address these safety issues. Properties amounting to over ₹15 crore have been retrieved by the HR&CE in the past few days. These belong to Kapali and Agatheeswarar temples.

