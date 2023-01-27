Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 27, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on January 24, 2023

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: A low-pressure area likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal today may bring isolated light to moderate rains over coastal TN and adjoining region during the weekend. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin through StartupTN, is handing over the first set of Sanction Orders to make equity investments to the tune of ₹7.5 Crore in five Startups by founders from the SC/ST communities. This is the first of its kind equity investment by a government in Startups founded by Entrepreneurs from the SC/ST communities. Thousands to witness kumbabishekam of Palani temple today. AIADMK’s election committee expected to meet in Erode to select candidate for the ensuing Erode (East) Assembly bypoll. Erode District Election Officer to hold meeting with representatives of recognised political parties. Governor R.N.Ravi inaugurates, through video conference, the XLVI Indian Social Science Congress at Bharathidasan University. A total of 231 villages in Coimbatore rural passed resolutions to keep drugs and banned tobacco products away from their localities at the gram sabhas held on Thursday. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

