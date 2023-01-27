Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- A low-pressure area likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal today may bring isolated light to moderate rains over coastal TN and adjoining region during the weekend.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin through StartupTN, is handing over the first set of Sanction Orders to make equity investments to the tune of ₹7.5 Crore in five Startups by founders from the SC/ST communities. This is the first of its kind equity investment by a government in Startups founded by Entrepreneurs from the SC/ST communities.
- Thousands to witness kumbabishekam of Palani temple today.
- AIADMK’s election committee expected to meet in Erode to select candidate for the ensuing Erode (East) Assembly bypoll.
- Erode District Election Officer to hold meeting with representatives of recognised political parties.
- Governor R.N.Ravi inaugurates, through video conference, the XLVI Indian Social Science Congress at Bharathidasan University.
- A total of 231 villages in Coimbatore rural passed resolutions to keep drugs and banned tobacco products away from their localities at the gram sabhas held on Thursday.
COMMents
SHARE