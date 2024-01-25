January 25, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Chennai

Security stepped up at railway stations and other places in connection Republic Day celebrations A Tamil television journalist was hacked by unidentified persons at Palladam in Tiruppur district. Police probe on. Birds’ Park to come up at Udhayagiri Fort in Kanniyakumari district. Kotturpuram police file case against BJP office bearer Amar Prasad Reddy and a group of cadre for assaulting a woman party functionary during the PM visit. GCC calls for tender for the construction of footpath in many areas of Zone 9. Activists complain of dog catching vehicles frequently breaking down, animals dying of untreated CD and displacement of street dogs. Meanwhile Officials and dog catchers of Greater Chennai Corporation request better amenities. INDIA bloc set to blow the poll bugle at VCK’s ‘Democracy will Win’ conference in Tiruchi on January 25. Inland waterways project waiting to take off in city for removal of encroachments from Buckingham Canal. JIPMER staff associations to organise protest against extension to JIPMER director. DMK to boycott customary tea party hosted by Pondy Lt Governor on Republic Day

