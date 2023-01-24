ADVERTISEMENT

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 24, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on January 24, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Mock poll to be conducted on January 24, 2023 in EVMs that will be used for poll in Erode (East) Assembly byelection. File | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Pondicherry University launches the first event on G20 Indian Presidency as part of the UGC’s “University Connect” series.

2. Police quell rumours on restrictions on tourists in connection with G20 events in January 30.

3. Mock poll to be conducted in EVMs that will be used for poll in Erode (East) Assembly byelection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inspect Salem and Mettur government hospitals, inaugurating additional buildings in Edappadi government hospital, and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Salem on Tuesday.

5. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam chairs meeting in Tirunelveli to solicit farmers’ suggestions to be included in farmers’ budget.

6. CPI(M) to protest delay in commencing construction of AIIMS building.

7. Rajagopalachariar Memorial lecture at VIT, Vellore, on Tuesday. Former CJI N. V. Ramana will participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US