Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mock poll to be conducted on January 24, 2023 in EVMs that will be used for poll in Erode (East) Assembly byelection. File

Mock poll to be conducted on January 24, 2023 in EVMs that will be used for poll in Erode (East) Assembly byelection. File | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Pondicherry University launches the first event on G20 Indian Presidency as part of the UGC’s “University Connect” series.

2. Police quell rumours on restrictions on tourists in connection with G20 events in January 30.

3. Mock poll to be conducted in EVMs that will be used for poll in Erode (East) Assembly byelection.

4. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inspect Salem and Mettur government hospitals, inaugurating additional buildings in Edappadi government hospital, and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Salem on Tuesday.

5. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam chairs meeting in Tirunelveli to solicit farmers’ suggestions to be included in farmers’ budget.

6. CPI(M) to protest delay in commencing construction of AIIMS building.

7. Rajagopalachariar Memorial lecture at VIT, Vellore, on Tuesday. Former CJI N. V. Ramana will participate.

