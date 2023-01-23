- District Election Officer to conduct all party meeting over the conduct of byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency
- Minister Sekarbabu to visit Ranipet accident site of temple where a crane crashed during a procession killing three on Sunday evening
- Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to pronounce orders on a PIL petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take action against private resorts, estates that create artificial waterfalls on their premises by diverting the natural flow of water in the Western Ghats
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will lay foundation stone for new check dam against Nandiyar in Tiruchi
- The Forest Department to lodge a complaint with the police in connection with the ticketing scam at the Kovai Courtallam waterfalls
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here
