Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 23, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Monday, January 23, 2023.

District Election Officer to conduct all party meeting over the conduct of byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency Minister Sekarbabu to visit Ranipet accident site of temple where a crane crashed during a procession killing three on Sunday evening Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to pronounce orders on a PIL petition that sought a direction to the authorities to take action against private resorts, estates that create artificial waterfalls on their premises by diverting the natural flow of water in the Western Ghats Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will lay foundation stone for new check dam against Nandiyar in Tiruchi The Forest Department to lodge a complaint with the police in connection with the ticketing scam at the Kovai Courtallam waterfalls

