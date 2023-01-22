Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 22, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Madras High Court Judges M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh to inspect Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple on Sunday, where the victim of caste-based murder, Gokulraj, was last seen alive in June 2015 Governor R.N. Ravi to preside over the 33rd Convocation of the Alagappa University, Karaikudi in Sivaganga district Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate new building blocks in National Institute of Technology Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam to chair public hearing on separate budget for farmers in Dindigul Jallikattu to take place at Koothaippar village near Tiruchi Read more news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

