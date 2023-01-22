- Madras High Court Judges M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh to inspect Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple on Sunday, where the victim of caste-based murder, Gokulraj, was last seen alive in June 2015
- Governor R.N. Ravi to preside over the 33rd Convocation of the Alagappa University, Karaikudi in Sivaganga district
- Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate new building blocks in National Institute of Technology
- Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam to chair public hearing on separate budget for farmers in Dindigul
- Jallikattu to take place at Koothaippar village near Tiruchi
