January 19, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Congress to organise statewide demonstrations against Governor R.N. Ravi Election officials gear up to conduct bye-election for Erode (East) Assembly Constiruency. Forest department officials continue to monitor the movement of wild elephant Karuppan at Talavadi Hills. CM Stalin to relelse 108 devotional books at HRr&CE Commissioner’s office today Revenue Minister KKSR Ramachandran to conduct review meeting in Coimbatore. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Minister P. Geetha Jeevan conducting a review meeting and inspecting various places in Namakkal district. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijuju to lay foundation for new court building in Puducherry. Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy to hold press meet today,

