  1. Congress to organise statewide demonstrations against Governor R.N. Ravi
  2. Election officials gear up to conduct bye-election for Erode (East) Assembly Constiruency.
  3. Forest department officials continue to monitor the movement of wild elephant Karuppan at Talavadi Hills.
  4. CM Stalin to relelse 108 devotional books at HRr&CE Commissioner’s office today
  5. Revenue Minister KKSR Ramachandran to conduct review meeting in Coimbatore.
  6. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Minister P. Geetha Jeevan conducting a review meeting and inspecting various places in Namakkal district.
  7. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijuju to lay foundation for new court building in Puducherry.
  8. Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy to hold press meet today,