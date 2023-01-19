Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Congress to organise statewide demonstrations against Governor R.N. Ravi
- Election officials gear up to conduct bye-election for Erode (East) Assembly Constiruency.
- Forest department officials continue to monitor the movement of wild elephant Karuppan at Talavadi Hills.
- CM Stalin to relelse 108 devotional books at HRr&CE Commissioner’s office today
- Revenue Minister KKSR Ramachandran to conduct review meeting in Coimbatore.
- Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department Minister P. Geetha Jeevan conducting a review meeting and inspecting various places in Namakkal district.
- Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijuju to lay foundation for new court building in Puducherry.
- Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy to hold press meet today,
