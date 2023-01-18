January 18, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Chief Minister will today participate in the closing ceremony of the ongoing International book fair, several MoUs have been signed with foreign publishers. Che Guevara’s daughter, Aleida Guevara, will visit the Asian College of Journalism for an interaction with the students and faculty members Later, she will be visiting the State headquarters of CPI (M) Ooty Collector orders inquiry after a case of manual scavenging was reported in Jagathala panchayat. Minister S. Muthusamy to inspect Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme works at Bhavani Transgender persons in Chennai will launch a restaurant, the third in a chain across the State. A fire caused due to electrical short circuit broke out on Tuesday night at a chemical factory in Ambattur industrial estate. A total of 650 entries have been recieved by The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest, which is in its third year now.

