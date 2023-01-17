Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Jallikattu begins in Alanganallur, where Sports Minister Udhayanidhi will inaugurate the event.
- Jallikattu will take place at Vanniyanviduthi and Manjuvirattu at K. Rayavaram in Pudukkottai district
- A detailed Project Report has been submitted by National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) for offshore southern reef in Puducherry
- The operation to capture a wild elephant, Karuppan, and trans-locate it to Talavadi Hills continues
