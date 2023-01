January 16, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Jallikattu to take place at Palamedu in Madurai, and Periyasuriyur village near Tiruchi. 114 buildings in Puducherry will get the heritage tag. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take part in Pongal celebrations in Salem. Viability of coal-powered engine to Ooty in NMR to be tested. Elephant Pongal to be held in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

