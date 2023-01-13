Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

January 13, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Social Justice Monitoring Committee members to inspect Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district to inquire into the issue of mixing of faeces in overhead water tank that supplied water to Dalit families In yet another twist in the case relating to the murder of former MP Masthan, Tambaram police arrested his brother and his son in law executed the murder as the siblings had a property dispute. Samathuva Pongal to be celebrated in panchayats today. Operation to capture Karuppan elephant enters second day in Erode. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeks report from Dindigul police on a plea allegedly custodial torture in Dindigul district ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.