Top Tamil Nadu developments today

Here are the latest developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu (second right) inspecting the car which was gutted following an explosion in front of Kottai Eswaran Kovil in Coimbatore early on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police will produce five accused in the car blast case before the court after three days of interrogation in custody. In the first round of online counseling 14,000 candidates fill in choices for medical, dental seats in the State. Ahead of the Thevar Jayanthi, police to conduct drone tests in Ramanathapuram district. A councillor of the Chennai Corporation is to be elected Madras University Senate member today. Kilpauk Police, Chennai, launched a hunt to nab suspects who kidnapped a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday. Minister S. Muthusamy to inaugurate cooperative society’s new petrol bunk in Erode. Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting today. Fishermen grievances redressal meeting at Ramanathapuram district Collectorate today. Read more news from Tamil Nadu. ADVERTISEMENT

