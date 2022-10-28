- The police will produce five accused in the car blast case before the court after three days of interrogation in custody.
- In the first round of online counseling 14,000 candidates fill in choices for medical, dental seats in the State.
- Ahead of the Thevar Jayanthi, police to conduct drone tests in Ramanathapuram district.
- A councillor of the Chennai Corporation is to be elected Madras University Senate member today.
- Kilpauk Police, Chennai, launched a hunt to nab suspects who kidnapped a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday.
- Minister S. Muthusamy to inaugurate cooperative society’s new petrol bunk in Erode.
- Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting today.
- Fishermen grievances redressal meeting at Ramanathapuram district Collectorate today.
Top Tamil Nadu developments today
Here are the latest developments from Tamil Nadu to look out for
