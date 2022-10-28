  1. The police will produce five accused in the car blast case before the court after three days of interrogation in custody.
  2. In the first round of online counseling 14,000 candidates fill in choices for medical, dental seats in the State.
  3. Ahead of the Thevar Jayanthi, police to conduct drone tests in Ramanathapuram district.
  4. A councillor of the Chennai Corporation is to be elected Madras University Senate member today.
  5. Kilpauk Police, Chennai, launched a hunt to nab suspects who kidnapped a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday.
  6. Minister S. Muthusamy to inaugurate cooperative society’s new petrol bunk in Erode.
  7. Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting today.
  8. Fishermen grievances redressal meeting at Ramanathapuram district Collectorate today.