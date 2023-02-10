February 10, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

SSLV-D2 will lift off precisely at 09:18 hours IST from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, Sriharikota. The vehicle is intended to inject three satellites into the orbit.

The Madras High Court will deliver today its verdict on a batch of cases filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearers seeking permission for route marches on public roads and not within premises secured by compound walls.

On the third day of inspection, the Central team to assess rain damaged paddy crop in Tiruchi district today.

After nearly one week, the leopard that killed cattle in Paramathi Velur in Namakkal has still not been caught by the Forest Department. More than 40 forest staff are monitoring the movement of the leopard in the locality.

The Karaikal - Peralam new BG line project has got a big push with the Centre making a substantial allocation of Rs. 183 crore for 2023-24. Railway officials are targeting to complete the project before March 2024. The 23 km new line will cut short the journey time to Karaikal and provide rail connectivity to temple town Thirunallar enroute.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate a photo exhibition organised by Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association in Lalit Kala Akademi on Greams Road today.

Pondy Heritage Festival-Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan to launch crafts bazaar.

Shastri Nagar Police arrested two accused who indulged in robberies at Elliot Beach, Chennai

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here