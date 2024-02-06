February 06, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

National SC Commission Director to visit Vengaivayal village and interact with public regarding the faeces in water tank case. High-level meeting to be held at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb 7 and 8) to discuss about delay in delivery of vital components for reactors 3 and 4 and constructing Away from Reactor facility. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by Editor and Publisher of Dinamalar seeking the quash of FIR registered against them. HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about sewage getting mixed into a PWD channel in Sholavandan in Madurai district. Six life term convicts released from Coimbatore Central Prison to mark Anna’s birth anniversary. CREDAI Coimbatore press meet on the issues faced by construction industry. National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson M. Venkatesan to visit Karaikal

