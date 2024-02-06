- National SC Commission Director to visit Vengaivayal village and interact with public regarding the faeces in water tank case.
- High-level meeting to be held at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) on Wednesday and Thursday (Feb 7 and 8) to discuss about delay in delivery of vital components for reactors 3 and 4 and constructing Away from Reactor facility.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by Editor and Publisher of Dinamalar seeking the quash of FIR registered against them.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear a petition complaining about sewage getting mixed into a PWD channel in Sholavandan in Madurai district.
- Six life term convicts released from Coimbatore Central Prison to mark Anna’s birth anniversary.
- CREDAI Coimbatore press meet on the issues faced by construction industry.
- National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson M. Venkatesan to visit Karaikal
