- AIADMK’s election manifesto committee to visit Madurai today
- Forest Minister to inaugurate AI-based early warning system to prevent elephant deaths due to train collision in Coimbatore district.
- In the synchronised wetland bird survey across TN, 120 water bird species and 269 terrestrial bird species were recorded.
- Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to inaugurate the construction of check dam at Thirumangalam near Lalgudi
- A report on review of government schemes and projects in Tiruppur district by Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee.
- Arrival of new turmeric pushes the price to ₹15,000 a quintal at Erode market.
- Minister Sekar Babu to lay foundation stone for various development works at temples in Erode district
- The Cyber Crime Police of Avadi arrested a 42-year old woman for allegedly cheating several men after being introduced to her through matrimonial site.
- German Consul General Michaela Küchler speaks on fostering relations between countries through sports diplomacy at National College conference on Renaissance in sports.
