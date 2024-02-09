February 09, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

AIADMK’s election manifesto committee to visit Madurai today Forest Minister to inaugurate AI-based early warning system to prevent elephant deaths due to train collision in Coimbatore district. In the synchronised wetland bird survey across TN, 120 water bird species and 269 terrestrial bird species were recorded. Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to inaugurate the construction of check dam at Thirumangalam near Lalgudi A report on review of government schemes and projects in Tiruppur district by Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee. Arrival of new turmeric pushes the price to ₹15,000 a quintal at Erode market. Minister Sekar Babu to lay foundation stone for various development works at temples in Erode district The Cyber Crime Police of Avadi arrested a 42-year old woman for allegedly cheating several men after being introduced to her through matrimonial site. German Consul General Michaela Küchler speaks on fostering relations between countries through sports diplomacy at National College conference on Renaissance in sports.

