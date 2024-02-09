Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Friday, February 9, 2024
February 09, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing party functionaries in Salem.
| Photo Credit: THE HINDU
-
AIADMK’s election manifesto committee to visit Madurai today
-
Forest Minister to inaugurate AI-based early warning system to prevent elephant deaths due to train collision in Coimbatore district.
-
In the synchronised wetland bird survey across TN, 120 water bird species and 269 terrestrial bird species were recorded.
-
Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru to inaugurate the construction of check dam at Thirumangalam near Lalgudi
-
A report on review of government schemes and projects in Tiruppur district by Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee.
-
Arrival of new turmeric pushes the price to ₹15,000 a quintal at Erode market.
-
Minister Sekar Babu to lay foundation stone for various development works at temples in Erode district
-
The Cyber Crime Police of Avadi arrested a 42-year old woman for allegedly cheating several men after being introduced to her through matrimonial site.
-
German Consul General Michaela Küchler speaks on fostering relations between countries through sports diplomacy at National College conference on Renaissance in sports.
COMMents
SHARE