Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 09, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu to be introduced at a function in the evening

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court willo hear a batch of PIL petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the waterbodies in southern districts.

Renovation of Cauvery bridge nearing completion, to be reopened in 15 days says, Tiruchi Collector

A herd of six elephants enter Kembanoor village near Coimbatore.

HR and CE minister Sekar Babu visits Sankarankovil and Tirunelveli temples.

Coimbatore Corporation locked and sealed 10 shops at M.G.R wholesale market that failed to pay rent ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.