Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
February 09, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST
K.S. Thennarasu, AIADMK candidate for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency.
AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu to be introduced at a function in the evening
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court willo hear a batch of PIL petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the waterbodies in southern districts.
Renovation of Cauvery bridge nearing completion, to be reopened in 15 days says, Tiruchi Collector
A herd of six elephants enter Kembanoor village near Coimbatore.
HR and CE minister Sekar Babu visits Sankarankovil and Tirunelveli temples.
Coimbatore Corporation locked and sealed 10 shops at M.G.R wholesale market that failed to pay rent
