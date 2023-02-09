  • AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu to be introduced at a function in the evening
  • The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court willo hear a batch of PIL petitions seeking a direction to the authorities to protect the waterbodies in southern districts.
  • Renovation of Cauvery bridge nearing completion, to be reopened in 15 days says, Tiruchi Collector
  • A herd of six elephants enter Kembanoor village near Coimbatore.
  • HR and CE minister Sekar Babu visits Sankarankovil and Tirunelveli temples.
  • Coimbatore Corporation locked and sealed 10 shops at M.G.R wholesale market that failed to pay rent