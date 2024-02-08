February 08, 2024 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

19 fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by Sri Lankan navy personnel on charges of poaching and taken in custody, two boats impounded. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the Election Commission of India reply to a petition filed by Madurai Medical College students seeking a direction to the authorities not to use the college as a counting centre in the upcoming and future elections T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to attend horticultural growers conference in Theni district organised by the NGOs IIT - M to launch pravartak courses in affiliated colleges of MSU Coimbatore city police detained a man who duped several persons by posing as cybercell official under the Goondas Act Cyber Crime Police issues an advisory on fake trading apps Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to participate in the Agri summit organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Perambulur Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru to take inaugurate various completed projects in Tiruchi Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy press meet

