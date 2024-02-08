- 19 fishermen from Rameswaram have been arrested by Sri Lankan navy personnel on charges of poaching and taken in custody, two boats impounded.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear the Election Commission of India reply to a petition filed by Madurai Medical College students seeking a direction to the authorities not to use the college as a counting centre in the upcoming and future elections
- T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi to attend horticultural growers conference in Theni district organised by the NGOs
- IIT - M to launch pravartak courses in affiliated colleges of MSU
- Coimbatore city police detained a man who duped several persons by posing as cybercell official under the Goondas Act
- Cyber Crime Police issues an advisory on fake trading apps
- Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to participate in the Agri summit organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Perambulur
- Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru to take inaugurate various completed projects in Tiruchi
- Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy press meet
