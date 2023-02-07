February 07, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Today is the last day of filing nominations for Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection. Aiadmk candidate K. S. Thennarasu to file his paper.

Safe Food Alliance is requesting the Chief Minister to write to the centre asking them to stop GM Mustard immediately and not to bring forth any of the other GM crops to our farms.

Loading of salt through freight trains is poised to resume after a gap of nearly three decades from coastal Agasthiyampalli railway station as a ₹5 crore new goods shed is coming up at the station.

Srirangam temple administration’s proposal to hand over Yatri Niwas to Tourism Department put on hold.

