- AIADMK presidium chairman, Tamilmagan Hussain, along with former Law Minister, is likely to submit to Election Commission this afternoon all the documents on the party’s candidate for Erode East.
- Congress to stage demonstration in front of offices of LIC following its investment in Adani group of companies.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil foundation stone for the construction of new buildings in Chengalpattu district for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.
- Puducherry Congress will oppose prepaid system for electricity consumers, says former CM Narayanasamy.
- Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front to stage protest near Madurai Collectorate demanding arrest of those who mixed faeces in water tank in Vengaivayal.
- Read more news from Tamil Nadu here
ADVERTISEMENT