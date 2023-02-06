Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 06, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on February 6, 2023

AIADMK presidium chairman, Tamilmagan Hussain, along with former Law Minister, is likely to submit to Election Commission this afternoon all the documents on the party’s candidate for Erode East. Congress to stage demonstration in front of offices of LIC following its investment in Adani group of companies. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil foundation stone for the construction of new buildings in Chengalpattu district for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department. Puducherry Congress will oppose prepaid system for electricity consumers, says former CM Narayanasamy. Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front to stage protest near Madurai Collectorate demanding arrest of those who mixed faeces in water tank in Vengaivayal. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

