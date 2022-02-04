Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for on February, 04, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. On the last day of filing nominations for contesting in the ordinary elections for urban local bodies across the State on Friday, candidates are expected to file their papers. The ruling DMK announced its list of candidates for Chennai Corporation late on Thursday.

2. Dravidar Kazhagam, Kumbakonam District unit is to organise demonstration at Papanasam condemning the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha for instituion and presentation of “Pandit Nathuram Godse-Nana Apte Bharat Ratna” award.

3. Except the BJP, leaders of all parties represented in the State Legislature, are likely to toe the line in supporting the Tamil Nadu government’s stand against NEET during the meeting scheduled in the Secretariat campus on Saturday.

4. Chennai Police has decided to allow the cyclists to utilise the 20 km cycling path from Muttukadu to Kovalam in the morning hours of Saturday and Sunday.

5. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by YouTuber Maridhas seeking the quash of a private complaint against him filed by a DMK functionary after he had uploaded a video pertaining to the anti-CAA Kolam protest.

6. On the final day for nominations of papers, police have tightened the security at nomination filing offices in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tirupatur districts due to candidates rush to these offices.

7 .Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal resume classes.