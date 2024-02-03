February 03, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

BJP starts making preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tiruppur on Feb. 25 for launch of Lok Sabha poll campaign. Actor Vijay’s entry into politics will not stop DMK’s victory in 2026 Assembly elections, says MP Kanimozhi. Six tribal habitations, roads and paths leading to these habitations were excluded from Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Chennai Corporation to launch sealing of commercial establishments that do not have license. To plug further pollution of water bodies, CMDA proposed a ‘Green TDR’. The Chennai Police has organised a mega event to hand over the recovered valuables to the complainants. After a wait of about three decades, parts of Kolathur that remained without sewer infrastructure are set to get connections this month. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismisses a petition filed in 2016 that sought a direction to Southern Railway to attach additional coaches to the Pandian Express. Nilgiris economic dialogue to discuss sustainability. 11-day Nellai Book Fair to commence today.

