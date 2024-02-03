- BJP starts making preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tiruppur on Feb. 25 for launch of Lok Sabha poll campaign.
- Actor Vijay’s entry into politics will not stop DMK’s victory in 2026 Assembly elections, says MP Kanimozhi.
- Six tribal habitations, roads and paths leading to these habitations were excluded from Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary.
- Chennai Corporation to launch sealing of commercial establishments that do not have license.
- To plug further pollution of water bodies, CMDA proposed a ‘Green TDR’.
- The Chennai Police has organised a mega event to hand over the recovered valuables to the complainants.
- After a wait of about three decades, parts of Kolathur that remained without sewer infrastructure are set to get connections this month.
- The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismisses a petition filed in 2016 that sought a direction to Southern Railway to attach additional coaches to the Pandian Express.
- Nilgiris economic dialogue to discuss sustainability.
- 11-day Nellai Book Fair to commence today.
