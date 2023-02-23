Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

February 23, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The AIADMK factions led by Edapaddi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam eagerly await today’s Supreme Court verdict in the party dispute case. Case registered against DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre over the clash on February 22 in Erode East Assembly constituency where a bypoll is scheduled. Tamil Nadu Forest department to make an all-out attempt to drive the wild ‘makna’ elephant that had strayed into residential localities in Madhukarai area into its natural habitat again. The HR&CE department has begun reprinting rare books in the possession of various temples in the State. It recently reprinted 108 rare books, which were released by the CM. The Chennai city police to intensify search to trace the accused in heist at gold jewellery showroom in Perambur. O’Valley residents in Nilgiris prevent forest department from setting up staff sheds fearing increased restrictions. Centenary celebrations of Tiruchendur -Tirunelveli train service today. AIADMK interim general secretary EPS to preside over a community wedding for 51 couples including former Minister R.B. Udayakumar’s daughter at “Amma Kovil” near Madurai. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.