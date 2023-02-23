- The AIADMK factions led by Edapaddi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam eagerly await today’s Supreme Court verdict in the party dispute case.
- Case registered against DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre over the clash on February 22 in Erode East Assembly constituency where a bypoll is scheduled.
- Tamil Nadu Forest department to make an all-out attempt to drive the wild ‘makna’ elephant that had strayed into residential localities in Madhukarai area into its natural habitat again.
- The HR&CE department has begun reprinting rare books in the possession of various temples in the State. It recently reprinted 108 rare books, which were released by the CM.
- The Chennai city police to intensify search to trace the accused in heist at gold jewellery showroom in Perambur.
- O’Valley residents in Nilgiris prevent forest department from setting up staff sheds fearing increased restrictions.
- Centenary celebrations of Tiruchendur -Tirunelveli train service today.
- AIADMK interim general secretary EPS to preside over a community wedding for 51 couples including former Minister R.B. Udayakumar’s daughter at “Amma Kovil” near Madurai.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE