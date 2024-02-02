February 02, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has commenced searches on the premises of some Naam Tamilar Katchi functionaries at different places in Tamil Nadu. Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundarajan, CM Rangasamy to participate in second national conference of Indian Academy of Applied Psychology. Over 130 bird species were recorded in 18 wetlands in Tiruchi district during the synchronised bird census conducted recently Textile secretary, Tamil Nadu, takes part in a conference on technical textiles. Police arrested a man hailing from Chennai in connection with the murder of a transwoman in Coimbatore recently. Madurai Corporation begins mega cleaning exercise, removes roadside sand in many locations by deploying over 400 workers. Peerkankaraanai Police have arrested three men for allegedly murdering a gana singer who was in relationship with a young woman and also opposed the engagement of her with another man. Two men from Andhra Pradesh nabbed by Tambaram City Police for ganja trafficking and 30 kilos of ganja seized from them.

