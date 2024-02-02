- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has commenced searches on the premises of some Naam Tamilar Katchi functionaries at different places in Tamil Nadu.
- Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundarajan, CM Rangasamy to participate in second national conference of Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.
- Over 130 bird species were recorded in 18 wetlands in Tiruchi district during the synchronised bird census conducted recently
- Textile secretary, Tamil Nadu, takes part in a conference on technical textiles.
- Police arrested a man hailing from Chennai in connection with the murder of a transwoman in Coimbatore recently.
- Madurai Corporation begins mega cleaning exercise, removes roadside sand in many locations by deploying over 400 workers.
- Peerkankaraanai Police have arrested three men for allegedly murdering a gana singer who was in relationship with a young woman and also opposed the engagement of her with another man.
- Two men from Andhra Pradesh nabbed by Tambaram City Police for ganja trafficking and 30 kilos of ganja seized from them.
