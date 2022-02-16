Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 16, 2022

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to inaugurate the Chennai Book Fair at YMCA grounds in Nandanam

2. BJP State president K. Annamalai to campaign for urban local bodies elections in Erode.

3. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear a PIL plea seeking orders to remove a Tasmac shop near a government school in Pudukottai.

4. CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan to address a press meet in the morning at Dindigul and campaign for urban civic polls in evening.

5. VCK leader Thirumavalavan to campaign in Madurai for urban civic elections.

6. Documentary on Padma Subrahmanyam's research into the karana sculptures of famous Tamil Nadu temples.