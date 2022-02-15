Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 15, 2022

A view of the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on February 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court to hear bail pleas of a Bishop and five priests in illegal sand mining case.

2. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss to campaign in Salem today for urban civic polls.

3. The dawn-to dusk Annadhaam (free food) at Srirangam temple resumes today.

4. AIADMK co-oordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami to campaign in Tiruchi and then in Tirunelveli for urban civic elections. 5. Construction works on Mayiladuthurai Collectorate complex begins today. The project is set to be completed within one year. 6. Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Tamil Nadu has clocked 34.5 per cent growth in standalone power generation in last quarter.

7. New scheme to be launched to fight malnourishment among children in Virudhunagar today. 8. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, MNM leader Kamal Haasan to campaign in Madurai for urban local bodies elections. 9. Congress leader P Chidambaram will hold a press meet in Karaikudi.

10. Coimbatore based Elgi Equipment will hold a press meet on its global business performance today.