Top Tamil Nadu news developments for todayFebruary 14, 2022 10:01 IST
1. Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to be sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court by Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan.
2. AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Erode in the evening for urban civic elections.
3. Coimbatore serial blasts anniversary: Vigil stepped up in city.
4. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign for urban civic polls in Tiruppur.
5. A panchaloha’ bust of Gen Bipin Rawat will be unveiled in Kumbakonam today by Cuddalore ex-servicemen’s association. 6. Classes for first batch of students commences in Virudhunagar Medical college today.
