Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari. File photo | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to be sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court by Governor R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan.

2. AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Erode in the evening for urban civic elections.

3. Coimbatore serial blasts anniversary: Vigil stepped up in city.

4. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign for urban civic polls in Tiruppur.

5. A panchaloha’ bust of Gen Bipin Rawat will be unveiled in Kumbakonam today by Cuddalore ex-servicemen’s association. 6. Classes for first batch of students commences in Virudhunagar Medical college today.


