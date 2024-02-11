- BJP president J. P. Nadda to address public meeting in Chennai.
- A leopard was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Pandalur, in the same area where another was captured after it killed two people in December and January.
- First transgender TTE of Southern Railway posted in Dindigul.
- DMK to lead a demonstration in Rameswaram condemning the Union government for its ineffective handling of the fishermen issue. Party leader R. S. Bharathi to address.
- The Forest Department has started works to prevent forest fires in the Coimbatore Forest Division.
- Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate Pilloor III drinking water supply project in Coimbatore.
- Construction of the new bus terminal at Srirangam begins.
- The Thanjavur - Chennai - Thanjavur Uzhavan Expresses adjudged the best maintained train of Tiruchi Division. Tiruchi Division bags shields in eight departments for their best performance in Southern Railway zone.
- Pondicherry University inks MoU with Indian Institute of Public Administration for academic collaboration.
