Top Tamil Nadu news developments for today

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin set to virtually inaugurate the eighth phase of archaeological excavations at Keeladi, Manalur, Konthagai and Agaram in Sivaganga district. He is also set to inaugurate the second phase of archaeological excavations at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district.

2. AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami to campaign in Madurai for urban local bodies elections.

3. Ministry of Road Transport has asked the State Highways to appoint consultants and prepare DPRs for four projects in Coimbatore, including Coimbatore bypass road.

3. BJP State president Annamalai, to participate in candidates introduction function and public meeting in Vellore today.

4. AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam to campaign in Dindigul district for urban civic polls.

5. DMK MP Kanimozhi to undertake urban civic elections campaign in Tirunelveli district.

6. Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman to protest against the BJP, over the Karnataka Hijab row, in Tiruppur.

7. Toll collection for vehicles using Dhimbam Ghat Road commences.