Top Tamil Nau news developments today

December 08, 2022 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains over coastal districts to start from today. Cyclone Mandous is likely to cross coast as a marginal cyclone or deep depression between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Friday midnight.

Mettur dam reaches capacity of 120 feet for the third time this year. As water in the dam is full, Salem Corporation is supplying drinking water and tackle the upcoming summer season.

Water level in Bhavanisagar nearing 104 feet against the FRL of 105 feet

CM Stalin to visit Tenkasi today.

With heavy rain forecast f or Erode district on December 10, the district administration has asked people to not venture near waterbodies.

Southern Railway general manager to inspect Madurai railway junction.

