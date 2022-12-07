Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 07, 2022 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Monsoon updates: The depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 900 km southeast of Chennai, is likely to strengthen as a cyclonic storm by today evening. It may reach off north TN coast by December 8 morning.

Minister I. Periyasamy to preside over Bhumi Puja to construct new building for Cooperative Arts and Science College near Dindigul.

to construct new building for Cooperative Arts and Science College near Dindigul. TN CM Stalin to inaugurate new tenements in Erode district through video conferencing. Mr. Stalin will also virtually inaugurate housing units constructed TNUHDB in Melur town panchayat and open a new Uzhavar Sandhai at Manachanallur in Tiruchi city outskirts.

at Manachanallur in Tiruchi city outskirts. The 12th edition of the CII’s Annual Finance Conclave begins in Chennai today.

Seattle University and Loyola Institutions to enter into a MoU to strengthen the educational and cultural collaborations.

AIDWA’s vice president, U. Vasuki willaddress the 10th National Conference of the All India Federation of Anganwadi workers and Helpers in Madurai. ADVERTISEMENT

