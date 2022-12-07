Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Monsoon updates: The depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 900 km southeast of Chennai, is likely to strengthen as a cyclonic storm by today evening. It may reach off north TN coast by December 8 morning.
- Minister I. Periyasamy to preside over Bhumi Puja to construct new building for Cooperative Arts and Science College near Dindigul.
- TN CM Stalin to inaugurate new tenements in Erode district through video conferencing. Mr. Stalin will also virtually inaugurate housing units constructed TNUHDB in Melur town panchayat and open a new Uzhavar Sandhai at Manachanallur in Tiruchi city outskirts.
- The 12th edition of the CII’s Annual Finance Conclave begins in Chennai today.
- Seattle University and Loyola Institutions to enter into a MoU to strengthen the educational and cultural collaborations.
- AIDWA’s vice president, U. Vasuki willaddress the 10th National Conference of the All India Federation of Anganwadi workers and Helpers in Madurai.
