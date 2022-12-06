December 06, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Weather updates: The northeast monsoon’s first cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8th morning. IMD forecasts heavy rainspell between December 7 and 9 particularly over north TN.

Pondy Chief Secretary to chair meeting on cyclone preparedness.

San Antonio Mayor visits Chennai for sister city related projects.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non Resident Tamils Welfare, Gingee K.S. Masthan, to inspect construction of houses at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Bhavanisagar.

Prison Dept introduces intercoms in interview room in Central Prison, Tiruchi for visitors to talk to inmates.

Burglar who disguised himself as Santa Claus snatches gold chain from an elderly woman in Salem City