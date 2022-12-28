  • Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.
  • Ahead of New year eve, the city police intensify vehicle check during nights. 
  • Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Tiruvellikeni is being spruced up for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival.
  • Authoritised urged to act on the illegal dumpyard that has come near the Velachery Station Road.
  • Neelankarai Police arrested four transgenders for indulging in snatching from public after diverting their attention