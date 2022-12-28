Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.
- Ahead of New year eve, the city police intensify vehicle check during nights.
- Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Tiruvellikeni is being spruced up for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival.
- Authoritised urged to act on the illegal dumpyard that has come near the Velachery Station Road.
- Neelankarai Police arrested four transgenders for indulging in snatching from public after diverting their attention
