Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

December 28, 2022 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today: Chennai Corporation Council meeting today.

Ahead of New year eve, the city police intensify vehicle check during nights.

Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple in Tiruvellikeni is being spruced up for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival.

Authoritised urged to act on the illegal dumpyard that has come near the Velachery Station Road.

Neelankarai Police arrested four transgenders for indulging in snatching from public after diverting their attention ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.